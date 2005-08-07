Ranbaxy Pharma gets tentative FDA nod for sumatriptan

Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals, the Jacksonville, Florida, USA-based wholly-owned subsidiary of India's Ranbaxy Laboratories, has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market sumatriptan succinate tablets, which are indicated for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura in adults, in 25mg, 50mg and 100mg strengths.

Total annual market sales of GlaxoSmithKline's Imigran (sumatriptan), were $857.0 million. Jim Meehan, vice president of sales and marketing for RP, said: "this product represents a future opportunity for Ranbaxy and will be launched following final approval from the FDA that will further expand our growing portfolio of affordable generic product formulations."