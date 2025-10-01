Ranbaxy Plans Expansion

Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy is planning substantial investments to gain more market share in North America, Europe and some emerging markets in Asia, according to company president Davinder Singh Brar.

On a trip to Bangkok, he told Reuters that the firm planned to invest $25 million over the next three years on filing costs to get approvals in developed markets. The company plans to spend $45 million over the same period on setting up a research, development, and manufacturing joint venture in India and a marketing venture in the USA with Eli Lilly. The ventures are in equal partnership with Lilly.

The interim years of 1996, 1997 and perhaps some part of 1998 will be years where the company will be "transforming from one kind of model to another," said Mr Brar. In the next few years the firm is moving from a developing country mix, which is now part of its international operations, to a developed country mix.