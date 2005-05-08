Ranbaxy post worst qtr, with net -63%

In one of its worst quarterly performances, India's largest drugmaker, Ranbaxy Laboratories, said there had been a 62.8% plunge in first-quarter 2005 net profit to 708.0 million rupees ($16.3 million). However, the firm's consolidated global sales for the period saw a decline of only 13% to 11.38 billion rupees, reflecting the fact that margins were under tremendous pressure.

Ranbaxy has been hit in all its key markets, including the USA, UK, Germany and India, and chief executive Brian Tempest said: "introduction of value-added tax in India, litigation in the USA over quinapril and the phasing of European first-day launches have impacted sales and profits." Foreign revenues make up 81% of total turnover.

The company expects a number of product approvals, leading to increased growth in the coming quarters and, in particular, improvement in the second half of 2005. "This was an unusual quarter for a variety of reasons but Ranbaxy's strong pipeline of products, which has now almost reached 100 product approvals in the USA, will take us through to a stronger performance in the second half," commented Mr Tempest.