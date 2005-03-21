Ranbaxy reveals restructuring plan

As part of a dual strategy of having robust R&D for both drug discovery and generics/novel drug delivery system/ development, Ranbaxy Laboratories, India's largest pharmaceutical manufacturer, has announced that it has separated these two areas of R&D, "so that they can achieve heightened focus and rigor for success."
The move follows Rajinder Kumar's (erstwhile head of R&D at the company) desire to return to the UK. The firm says it "has reluctantly agreed to his request due to personal circumstances" and that, in due course, he will be invited to join Ranbaxy's R&D advisory council.
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