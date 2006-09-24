Ranbaxy's generic furosemide cleared in USA

Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of India's Ranbaxy Laboratories says it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market furosemide tablets USP, 20mg, 40mg and 80mg.

The firm says that the FDA's Office of Generic Drugs has determined the Ranbaxy formulations to be bioequivalent and have the same therapeutic effect as that of the reference listed drug Lasix 20mg, 40mg and 80mg, respectively, of Aventis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Sanofi-Aventis group). Total annual US market sales for furosemide were $70.0 million, according to IMS Health data quoted by Ranbaxy.