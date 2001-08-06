Ranbaxy to buy out 50% Speciality stake

India's Ranbaxy Laboratories has said it will buy out Speciality Labs ofthe USA's 50% stake in their joint venture, Speciality Ranbaxy, thus bringing to an end their five-year partnership, says the Financial Express.
The newspaper, quoting unnamed sources, reports that the separation will be on friendly terms, although differences of opinion have cropped up between the two parties on the issue of further infusion of funds in the JV. The two companies are discussing details of pricing, payment of royalties, and guarantees and adjustment of some dues to banks. Speciality Labs holds its stake in SRL through its Singapore-based subsidiary, Speciality Laboratories Asia Pte.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze