Ranbaxy to buy out 50% Speciality stake

India's Ranbaxy Laboratories has said it will buy out Speciality Labs ofthe USA's 50% stake in their joint venture, Speciality Ranbaxy, thus bringing to an end their five-year partnership, says the Financial Express.

The newspaper, quoting unnamed sources, reports that the separation will be on friendly terms, although differences of opinion have cropped up between the two parties on the issue of further infusion of funds in the JV. The two companies are discussing details of pricing, payment of royalties, and guarantees and adjustment of some dues to banks. Speciality Labs holds its stake in SRL through its Singapore-based subsidiary, Speciality Laboratories Asia Pte.