Random Gene Associations

- Researchers at the Institute of Molecular Medicine in Oxford, UK, announced that the syndrome known as ATR-X, which includes severe mental retardation and anemia, and was thought to involve several unrelated genes, is in fact the result of a mutation in the regulator gene XH2. Although the incidence of the syndrome is rare, the researchers note that some syndromes which appear to be the result of problems with unrelated genes may be due to a similar mechanism.
