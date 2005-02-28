Raptiva effective long-term in psoriasis

Final results from a long-term study of US firm Genentech and Swiss biotechnology group Serono's Raptiva (efalizumab) demonstrate that the agent induces a sustained improvement in psoriasis symptoms throughout three years of continuous treatment.

The 36-month, open-label Phase IIIb study, which represents the longest evaluation of psoriasis patients receiving continuous treatment with a biologic agent, found that: at 33 months, 75% (113/151) showed a 75% or greater improvement on the Psoriasis Area Severity Index and 41% (62/151) a 90% or better PASI score; and, at 36 months, 73% (82/113) demonstrated a 75% or greater PASI improvement and 40% (45/113) a 90% or higher result.

"Raptiva is the first biologic therapy to show sustained benefit for psoriasis patients treated continuously over a three-year period," noted Craig Leonardi, a study investigator. He went on to say that, "as dermatologists, we must weigh the efficacy and safety of different treatment options over the long term. It is encouraging to see a consistent safety profile for Raptiva in this three-year open-label study."