Rationing In UK Health Care: An OHE Report

The mechanisms behind and the problems faced by rationing in the UKNational Health Service is the topic of a publication produced by the pharmaceutical industry-backed Office of Health Economics.

In Our Certain Fate: Rationing in Health Care, Alan Maynard and Karen Bloor, health economists from the University of York, have compared the attempts of the UK to ration health care with those of other countries. They argue that doctors and politicians, the primary decision-makers in UK health care, are faced with difficulties in identifying and agreeing suitable criteria for rationing and often have to make a trade-off. The end result is a head-in-the-sand approach, ignoring apparent public awareness that rationing is inevitable.

The authors state that clarification of rationing is required and this needs to stem from public debate. Unfortunately the need for such a debate is not high on the list of many UK politicians, they say, possibly as health managers and politicians would be made more accountable for their rationing criteria. Their conclusion of principles in rationing health care evolves from reasoning of ability to pay, assessment of "need" or ability to benefit and social values. Cost-effectiveness is often the crux of rationing, they note, but one that is often criticized for not incorporating other values important to society.