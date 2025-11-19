Real Time Monitoring Of Israeli Sick Funds

Israeli Minister of Health Ephraim Sneh has signed new regulations to ensure tight control and supervision of the sick funds in "real time," under the National health Insurance Law. Previously, reporting methods have not facilitated monitoring of funds' financial situations, by their management or the Health Ministry. Past problems have revealed the need for a reliable tool for financial reporting which will reveal economic difficulties and their extent in "real time."

The new rules oblige funds to present financial accounts, changes in capital reserves, directors' reports on fund activities, reports on the regular and development budget, income, expenses and cash flow, and immediate reports on any extraordinary events. This will provide the MoH and fund directors with an administrative tool of a standard applying to companies traded on the stock exchange, with similar extent and frequency of reporting, and enable Israelis to receive information on the use of their contributions.

Reports will be produced at the end of each year and quarter. Annual reports will be audited by an external accountant, who will also scan the quarterly reports. Immediate reports must be issued no later than three days after the event, and the budget must be presented no later than the start of the working year, while draft budgets will be presented during the preceding year. Arrangements between the fund and directors, governing bodies, insurance corporations and other interest holders will be revealed. Senior management salaries and benefits will be disclosed.