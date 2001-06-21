Recent drug approvals in Korea

The Yonhap News Service in Korea has reported that several domesticcompanies have recently had new drugs approved by the country's Food and Drug Administration, including:

- Daewoong Pharmaceutical's epidermal growth factor for diabetic foot ulcers;

- SK Chemical's Sunpla (SKI-2053R; a modified form of cisplatin), which is described as a third-generation platinum-based anticancer agent; and