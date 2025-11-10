Receptagen Apoptosis Drug Deal For Japan

Receptagen has announced a deal to expand its activities in its core area of developing drugs which mediate apoptosis, or programmed cell death. In its latest move, the firm is near to signing an agreement with an unnamed Japanese firm to develop jointly drugs which inhibit apoptosis, with applications in AIDS, heart disease, stroke and neurodegenerative diseases.
The deal would provide Receptagen with additional capital "to support the first stage of developing the preliminary drug candidate from which our apoptosis inhibitors will be derived, while allowing us to maintain all marketing rights," said Charles Morgan, president of the firm. The deal will apply the partner's support and manufacturing expertise for development of the apoptosis inhibitors. Receptagen's lead drug, an injectable analog of coenzyme Q10, is currently in trials as an HIV treatment.
