Receptagen Develops IV CoQ10 Formulation

Receptagen has completed feasibility studies of an intravenous form of coenzyme Q10, its agent for the prevention of programmed cell death, which may expand the indications for the compound. CoQ10 is an endogenous factor which is central to the production of energy in cells, and Receptagen is already developing an oral formulation in Phase II trials for prevention of immune suppression in HIV-positive patients (Marketletter October 3). The agent will likely be filed under the parallel track procedure in the USA, so it could reach the market by early 1997.

Charles Morgan, president and chief technical officer at Receptagen, told the Marketletter that while CoQ10 has been available for some years as an oral drug for the treatment of congestive heart failure in Europe and Asia, its use has been restricted because the oral formulation is not suitable for acute CHF.

Raising endogenous CoQ10 to therapeutic levels takes four to six weeks with the oral form, and Receptagen hopes that this will be markedly reduced with its new formulation, allowing its use in both acute heart failure and stroke. Intravenous CoQ10 has shown itself to be efficaceous in animal models of stroke, so the company is now in a position to enter clinical trials in this area, noted Dr Morgan. Receptagen licenses the technology used in the intravenous form from the National Research Council of Canada, with which it has a close research relationship.