Monday 10 November 2025

Receptagen Develops IV CoQ10 Formulation

21 November 1994

Receptagen has completed feasibility studies of an intravenous form of coenzyme Q10, its agent for the prevention of programmed cell death, which may expand the indications for the compound. CoQ10 is an endogenous factor which is central to the production of energy in cells, and Receptagen is already developing an oral formulation in Phase II trials for prevention of immune suppression in HIV-positive patients (Marketletter October 3). The agent will likely be filed under the parallel track procedure in the USA, so it could reach the market by early 1997.

Charles Morgan, president and chief technical officer at Receptagen, told the Marketletter that while CoQ10 has been available for some years as an oral drug for the treatment of congestive heart failure in Europe and Asia, its use has been restricted because the oral formulation is not suitable for acute CHF.

Raising endogenous CoQ10 to therapeutic levels takes four to six weeks with the oral form, and Receptagen hopes that this will be markedly reduced with its new formulation, allowing its use in both acute heart failure and stroke. Intravenous CoQ10 has shown itself to be efficaceous in animal models of stroke, so the company is now in a position to enter clinical trials in this area, noted Dr Morgan. Receptagen licenses the technology used in the intravenous form from the National Research Council of Canada, with which it has a close research relationship.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze