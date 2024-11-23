Receptagen Files 10-SB

Receptagen of Canada has filed a Form 10-SB with the US Securities and Exchange Commission registering its stock in the USA. The move is the first step in its preparations for a US listing, and is a prerequisite for US brokers making an over-the-counter public market in Receptagen shares. The company is expanding its offices in Edmonton, Canada, it has announced.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze