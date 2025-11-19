Receptagen In Specialty Chemicals Deal

Canadian company Receptagen has entered into an option agreement to purchase a privately-owned supplier of drugs and specialty chemicals, essential oils, aromatic oils and botanicals used in pharmaceuticals.

For competitive reasons, the name of the optionee is not being released. Through Receptagen's acquisition of two holding companies that own all shares of the optionee, the option agreement is exercisable any time prior to January 22, 1996. Under the terms of the agreement, the exercise price is equal to the out-of-pocket costs incurred by the optionor in buying the shares of the holding companies (of the specialty suppliers) plus a minimum of either $50,000 or $25,000 for each month the option is outstanding, whichever is greater.

The optionee manufactures and supplies over-the-counter and prescription drugs to pharmacies and chemical components for use in hand-compounding.