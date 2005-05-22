Thursday 18 June 2026

Recombinant products make strides in $1.5B infertility market

22 May 2005

The world market for pharmaceuticals used in infertility management will garner $1.5 billion in revenues in 2005, according to a new report, Markets in Human Reproductive Medicine: Contraception and Infertility Management, released this month by Kalorama Information. The increasing utilization of infertility treatments, the availability of more effective recombinant products replacing older urine-derived ones and the advent of more convenient delivery devices are among the forces driving the market, it says.

"Researchers are upbeat about the prospects for new discoveries in reproductive science in the 21st century," notes Anne Anscomb, the author of the report, who points out that "possible oral FSH, GnRH antagonists for manipulation of pituitary-gonadal function, and even treatments arising from research in other fields, are among some of the most intriguing developments."

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