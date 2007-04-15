Record profits for Pharma in 2006

The 20 leading international drug companies increased their operating profits last year around 10% to $124.0 billion, according to a survey by the German newspaper Handelsblatt. Sales rose about 8% for these companies. The surge in profits was sufficient, the newspaper says, to offset weaknesses in individual companies. Moreover, in contrast to the view of skeptics, the general earnings power of the pharmaceutical sector was held back relatively little by patent expiry, generic competition or political crosswinds. The survey indicates that the mostly positive trend is set to continue this year, based on estimates by pharmaceutical industry observers.

The survey quotes Moody's as assuming further sales growth and stable margins and Standard & Poor's as pointing to better fundamental data and reduced risks with European drugmakers possibly in a better condition than their US competitors. Handelsblatt notes that merger strategies have shown less benefit in terms of innovative capacity and internal dynamics than might have been expected.

Pfizer, for example, increased its global market share in 2003 to over 8% but has since lost almost 1.5%, and this will be further affected by patent expiries and a shortage of new drug developments over the next few years. The decisive move forwards in the last decade, boosting market share from 1.5% to around 5.5%, was taken by Sanofi in acquiring Aventis but the survey notes that, since then, the group's growth has been notably below that of the sector. In the group of leading drugmakers, only Roche has achieved significant market share through organic growth in recent years. The survey finds that the operating and net profits of these 20 companies have risen more than two-thirds since the beginning of the decade.