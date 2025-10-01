Record Results At Abbott Labs For 1st-Qtr 1996

Abbott Laboratories, the first of the US drugmakers to report, has announced once again record financial results for the first quarter of 1996. Worldwide sales were $2.7 billion, up 5.9%. Net income rose 15.1% to $480 million for the quarter, and earnings per share were 61 cents, up 17.3%. The company said that sales were not significantly affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.
"Abbott continues to deliver solid performance, despite challenging market conditions throughout the world," commented Duane Burnham, chairman and chief executive. He added: "during the first quarter, we received a number of important product approvals and significantly advanced our efforts to acquire promising technologies which will contribute to future growth."
Pharmaceutical and nutritional sales around the world amounted to $1.6 billion, up 8.4%. Turnover of these products in the USA was around $1 billion. Outside the USA pharmaceutical and nutritional sales were $497 million. Worldwide sales of hospital and laboratory products were $1.6 billion, up 8.4%. Domestic sales of these products were $575 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze