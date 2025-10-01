Record Results At Abbott Labs For 1st-Qtr 1996

Abbott Laboratories, the first of the US drugmakers to report, has announced once again record financial results for the first quarter of 1996. Worldwide sales were $2.7 billion, up 5.9%. Net income rose 15.1% to $480 million for the quarter, and earnings per share were 61 cents, up 17.3%. The company said that sales were not significantly affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

"Abbott continues to deliver solid performance, despite challenging market conditions throughout the world," commented Duane Burnham, chairman and chief executive. He added: "during the first quarter, we received a number of important product approvals and significantly advanced our efforts to acquire promising technologies which will contribute to future growth."

Pharmaceutical and nutritional sales around the world amounted to $1.6 billion, up 8.4%. Turnover of these products in the USA was around $1 billion. Outside the USA pharmaceutical and nutritional sales were $497 million. Worldwide sales of hospital and laboratory products were $1.6 billion, up 8.4%. Domestic sales of these products were $575 million.