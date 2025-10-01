Record Results For Abbott In 1995 And Q4

Abbott Laboratories of the USA has revealed record sales and earnings for the fourth quarter of 1995 and the full year. Worldwide sales advanced 9.4% to just over $10 billion. Pretax profits were $2.4 billion, up 10.6%, net earnings rose 11.3% to $1.5 billion and earnings per share grew 13.4% to $2.12.
In the fourth quarter, sales advanced 4.6% to $2.6 billion. Pretax profits were $660 million, up 9.4%, net earnings grew 10.1% to $465 million, and EPS were $0.59, up 11.3%.
For the year, global pharmaceutical and nutritional sales were $5.6 billion, an advance of 13.7%. Domestic turnover of these products was L3.7 billion. For the fourth quarter of 1995 global sales of drugs and nutritional products grew 8% to just over $1.4 billion. Duane Burnham, chairman and chief executive, noted that Abbott's performance was strong despite challenging market conditions.
