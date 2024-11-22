RECORDATI 1991 RESULTS

Italy's Recordati SpA reports that its group net profit jumped 85% in 1991 to 13.5 billion lire ($11 million) from 7.3 billion lire a year earlier. Revenue gained 24% to 263.2 billion lire. The company has proposed raising its dividend by 41% to 260 lire a share from 200 lire.
