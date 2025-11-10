Recordati Earnings Increase As Sales Decline

Italy's Recordati reports that, as a result of "discriminatory and distortive measures take by the Italian government's Drug Committee (the CUF) and Economic Committee (CIPE) concerning drug reimbursement and pricing," the group's sales for 1994 were down 12% at 285 billion lire ($164.4 million), or 7% lower if the figures are adjusted to reflect divestiture of the diagnostic division last year.
Operating income, however, rose 20% to 25 billion lire ($14.4 million) due to the sharp cost-cutting measures to offset the decline in sales. R&D expenses as a percentage of sales were substantially in line with 1993. Due to the improvement in operating income, pretax profits rose 38% to 20 billion lire. Consolidated international sales accounted for 39% of total sales and rose more than 14% over 1993.
The company points out that the reduction of pharmaceutical sales in Italy was not entirely compensated by the increase in international sales, which for the first time included the Spanish subsidiary Recordati-Elmu. Pharmaceutical chemical turnover showed an increase over the previous year, with 80% directed to the international market. Pharmaceutical sales in total declined 13.1% to 184.4 billion lire while turnover of pharmaceutical chemicals improved 8.5% to 100.3 billion lire.
