Recordati Expects Imminent Approval Of Zanidip In UK

At its 1995 results meeting (see page 6), Recordati of Italy said that it is expecting UK approval in April for Zanidip (lercanidipine), a once-daily calcium antagonist for hypertension. Recordati filed an application for Zanidip with the Medicines Control Agency in August 1995. The UK is acting as rapporteur for the European Union.

Lercanidipine does not have any negative inotropic effects, neither does it affect heart rate. The company hopes to launch it in major European Union markets, as well as in Commonwealth countries, before the end of the year. Clinical trials of the agent in angina are also advancing, said Arrigo Recordati, chairman and chief executive of the firm.

Recordati signed a licensing option agreement for lercanidipine with Tsumura, which would give the latter company rights to develop the drug for the Japanese and other Far East markets. The terms of this licensing agreement are now under negotiation, said the company.