Recordati Sales Boost From Rx Abroad, Italian OTCs

Italian drugs and pharmaceutical chemicals group Recordati reports that first-half 1995 consolidated sales increased 9% to 161.6 billion lire ($100.9 million), with both its divisions contributing to the growth in turnover.
Pharmaceutical revenues increased 8.9% to 103.7 billion lire and were driven by international and Italian self-medication sales, the company notes. Due to the Italian government's price reductions on reimbursable drugs, domestic sales of prescription medicines declined by 0.9% in value, despite an 8% increase in units. Total international sales increased 20% and represented around 42% of group turnover.
Operating income increased more than 15% to 14.7 billion lire ($9.2 million), while net income grew 43.5% to 9.4 billion lire. Recordati notes that it is maintaining tight control on expenses while at the same time focusing on productivity and development.
