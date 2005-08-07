Recruitment ends in MediciNova's Ph II trial of MS drug

San Diego, California, USA-based specialty drugmaker MediciNova has completed the enrollment of patients in its Phase II clinical study of MN-166, a candidate treatment for multiple sclerosis.
The agent, an orally-administered drug with a novel mechanism of action that includes the inhibition of phosphodiesterase IV, has been marketed in Japan as Ketas (ibudilast) for the treatment of asthma and cerebrovascular disorders and, so far, has a proven safety and tolerability record.
