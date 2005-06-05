Rectogesic: UK launch

UK-based speciality pharmaceuticals group Prostrakan says that its Rectogesic, a 0.4% topical nitroglycerin ointment, has been launched in the UK, marking the only available prescription drug for the relief of chronic anal fissure pain.
Approval was based on data from clinical trials which demonstrated that the agent, as well as being well-tolerated, induces: a significant reduction (p<0.02) in average pain intensity within the first four days of treatment compared to placebo; a 50% cut in pain in just 18 days; and effective pain relief that lasts for up to 12 hours.
