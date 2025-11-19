REDUCED ESTIMATES FOR CLINTON REFORMS

The five-year net cost to the US federal government for the Medicare prescription drug benefit in the Clinton Health Security Act will be $59.3 billion, according to an analysis of the proposed legislation by consultants Lewin-VHI. Interestingly, the analysis is some $6 billion below official estimates.
The analysis predicts that the net government cost of the outpatient drug program will be $10.6 billion in 1996, $11.1 billion in 1997, $11.8 billion in 1998, $12.5 billion in 1999 and $13.3 billion in the year 2000. The cost takes into account federal receipts from manufacturer rebates, beneficiary premiums and the federal share of Medicaid savings. These savings would be derived from switching those Medicare beneficiaries who currently fill prescriptions under Medicaid to the new Medicare program.
The Department of Health and Human Services estimates that the net cost to government will be $66 billion, based on gross expenditures for benefits, administration and pharmacists' costs. Although the Lewin analysis estimates a lower net cost to the government, it projects a much higher gross expenditure total: $98.7 billion over five years compared to $80.8 billion in the HHS estimates. The figure is significant in that Lewin assumes a smaller aggregate payment to the government from manufacturer rebates.
