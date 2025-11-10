Reduced Profits Expectations For Roberts

US company Roberts Pharmaceuticals says that its earnings for the second quarter will be flat or below analysts expectations, and that earnings for 1995 as a whole are likely to be below expectations. The reduction in expectations is a result of the following factors, according to the company:
- operating results for its homecare division and contract research group VRG are both well below expectations, recording losses for the year-to-date;
- product sales and gross profit have not increased as rapidly as had been planned and, as a result, the cost of ongoing investment in R&D relating to products in final stages of the approval process at the US Food and Drug Adminstration, increased spending on international marketing, the rise in the US sales force and support, are not being fully met.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze