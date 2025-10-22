Wednesday 22 October 2025

ReFacto Labeling Endorsed

14 December 1998

The US Food and Drug Administration has endorsed the proposed labelingfor Wyeth-Ayerst subsidiary Genetic Institute's ReFacto (recombinant antihemophilic factor) for the treatment of hemophilia A. The product is the first albumin-free recombinant factor VIII product to be reviewed by the FDA.

