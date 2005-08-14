Reform plans for Japan CSIMC proposed

The Expert Panel established to make recommendations for the reform of Japan's Central Social Insurance Medical Council (Chuikyo) has now published its final proposals concerning the Council's roles, function and membership. The Panel's report states that:
- a revision rate of the medical fee should be decided by the Cabinet while it plans the national budget, with the CSIMC being given the opportunity to discuss the rate and, following these talks, to make recommendations on it to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare:
- discussions on basic policy for medical issues should be transferred to other advisory organizations under the MHLW umbrella, and the Council should consider a framework for medical fees in accordance with this basic policy;
