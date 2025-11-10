Reforms Planned ForFDA Operations

Under US reforms announced last week, biotechnology companies would no longer have to build full-scale manufacturing plants before the Food and Drug Administration decided if their drugs could be sold. The change would save 100-500 companies now awaiting FDA approvals some $25 million each in construction costs.

The requirement was introduced many years ago, when doctors felt drugs made from living material might turn out differently when moved from pilot plants to full-scale production.

Also, in a two-year experiment to begin early next year, the FDA will accredit firms to review certain low-risk medical devices such as the cholesterol and drug-abuse tests performed in doctors' laboratories and electronic stethoscopes, according to Associated Press. While consumer advocates have expressed their fears over calls to privatize the agency, the plan being put forward by the Clinton Administration is being called very cautious and, in fact, resembles one suggested earlier by FDA advocate Rep Ron Wyden.