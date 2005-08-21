Regado BioSci completes $20M financing

North Carolina, USA-based Regado Biosciences, a drug development company focused on antidote-controlled antithrombotics, has announced the completion of a $20.0 million series B financing co-led by Domain Associates and Quaker BioVentures. Also participating in the round was Aurora Funds, which provided seed funding for the company and led the series A financing, as well as individual investors.

"The Regado drug-antidote technology is truly novel," noted Jesse Treu, a general partner of Domain who will serve as the firm's chairman, adding: "the company's initial program has the ability to transform anticoagulant therapy."

"This financing provides further validation of the Regado technology and will allow us to build on the progress generated to date," commented Regado's chief executive, Douglas Gooding. "Domain and Quaker both have invaluable experience growing emerging companies and a proven track record of success. We are excited to have them involved with the company as we enter this next phase of growth," he added.