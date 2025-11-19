Regeneron Unveils Wider R&D Plans

Regeneron is moving into new areas of research after some disappointments with projects in the past, such as the failure of its ciliary neurotrophic factor to improve symptoms in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or motor neuron disease (Marketletter July 4, 1994).
Chairman Roy Vagelos (who recently retired as Merck & Co's chief executive) told those attending the company's annual general meeting last month that new discoveries at the firm include a novel class of cytokine antagonists, a family of ligands important for angiogenesis, and a ligand for a muscle-specific growth factor receptor. These leads may give rise to new agents for the treatment of cancers, inflammation and muscle disorders.
Dr Vagelos noted that in recent months Regeneron scientists have identified and characterized a novel protein antagonist of interleukin-6, which appears to function as a very high-affinity ligand trap. An antagonist of IL-6 function may be used to slow the progress of cancer, or treat the side effects of malignant disease such as muscle wasting, he said.
