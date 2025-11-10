Regeneron Updates On BDNF Progress

Regeneron has almost completed enrollment of its Phase III trial of brain-derived neurotrophic factor in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, conducted on behalf of Amgen-Regeneron Partners. The trial was started in July, and over 900 of the target 1,000 patients have been enrolled at 38 centers.
Amgen is also drawing up a protocol for a safety and tolerability study of BDNF in diabetic patients with peripheral neuropathy, which will be conducted in Europe. The partnership is also conducting studies on another neurotrophic factor, neurotrophin-3. A Phase I dose-ranging study of subcutaneous NT-3 has been completed satisfactorily, and further studies of the drug in diabetics with peripheral neuropathy are imminent.
Meanwhile, Regeneron has been awarded a US patent (No 5,470,952) covering its interleukin-6 antagonist, which utilizes components of the IL-6 receptor to create a high affinity trap for the cytokine. IL-6 is implicated in the pathogenesis of a wide variety of human diseases, including multiple myeloma, some solid tumors, AIDS, lymphomas, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis and sepsis.
