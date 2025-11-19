REMAKING THE US PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

The pharmaceutical industry is at the very beginning of a massive consolidation, in which drug companies will integrate horizontally with one another but, more importantly, will also integrate vertically with other participants in the health care food chain, according to Prem Lachman and Jennifer Bloomfield of Goldman Sachs. In a report entitled Remaking the Pharmaceutical Industry: From Drug Company to Health Care Conglomerate, they anticipate the formation of health care conglomerates that incorporate everyone from provider to payer.

The first step towards this consolidation - formulary management of drugs - has already taken place and has led to pricing reductions (through discounts), not just a slowing of increases. The industry is close to, or possibly already at, the second step - capitation. While this will start with capitation of drug costs, the analysts say, it will be followed shortly by capitation of total health care costs by conglomerates. The creation of formularies and the eventual use of capitation payment schemes will lead to industry changes, and pressures on earnings may only increase in the near future. Changes include:

- strategic divestiture of non-core businesses to offset revenue pressure and prepare for consolidation. Investors like asset divestiture which enhances cash flow, especially when it is with aggressive share buybacks and strong dividend payments;