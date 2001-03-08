Remicade has promise in psoriasis, says J&J

Johnson & Johnson's anti-tumor necrosis factor antibody Remicade(infliximab) may show promise for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, according to data presented at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting (see also page 19). The 33-patient, Phase II study found that 80% of people on Remicade achieved a good, excellent or clear rating, compared to 18% of those on placebo. J&J is planning additional psoriasis trials of the antibody, which is approved for Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis.
