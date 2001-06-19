Reminyl effective in stroke dementia

Shire Pharmaceutical and Johnson & Johnson's cholinesterase inhibitorReminyl (galantamine) has become the first drug in its class to have shown efficacy in the treatment of vascular dementia, which can occur after a stroke, according to a study presented at the World Congress of Neurology meeting in London, UK.

The six-month trial compared Reminyl at a dose of 24mg/day to placebo and enrolled 592 patients with vascular or mixed dementia (a combination of cerebrovascular and Alzheimer's disease). It found that the active drug was significantly superior on a range of disease assessment scales, including the widely-used ADAS-cog rating.

Reminyl is already approved for mild-to-moderate AD and, if it secures clearance for this new indication, physicians will be able to initiate treatment for dementia even if vascular damage has occured, thereby removing the need to do complex diagnostic assessments to see if AD is the cause of the symptoms.