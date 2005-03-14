Remodulin gets French OK

Remodulin (sodium treprostinil), an injectable treatment for New York Heart Association Class III Primary Pulmonary Hypertension from US firm United Therapeutics, has been approved for use in France. The AFSSAPS, the French pharmaceuticals regulatory agency, has indicated that the mutual recognition process with other countries in the European Union will begin in May.
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