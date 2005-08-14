ReNeuron completes flotation

ReNeuron, a UK-based adult stem cell company says it has successfully completed its flotation on London's Alternative Investment Market.

The company raised L9.5 million ($16.8 million) through a placing and private placement in both the USA and UK of 38 million shares at 25 pence each.

The net proceeds will be used to fund the first clinical trials of the firm's lead ReN001 stoke program, with initial data expected in 2007. The funds will also be used for ongoing research and preclinical development of the firm's other therapeutic projects.