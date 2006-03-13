ReNeuron completes stroke cell bank

UK-based ReNeuron Group has successfully completed the scale-up and cell banking of its lead ReN001 stem cell product for stroke. The firm says that Master and Working cell banks have been manufactured to full Good Manufacturing Practice standard, having been fully tested for purity, sterility and stability by a domestic contract manufacturer.

The firm noted that these cell banks contain the vials of ReN001 cells from which all future clinical and in-market products will eventually be grown, which gives the company the potential to progress its ReN001 stroke therapy to the clinic and beyond, without the need to re-derive cells from source material at any stage in the future, thereby reducing risk, cost and time from the development pathway for this product.