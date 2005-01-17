ReNeuron consortium gets L2.2M grant for stem-cell therapy

Privately-held, UK-based stem cell research group ReNeuron says that a consortium which it leads has been awarded a L2.2 million ($4.1 million) grant from the UK Department of Trade and Industry under its technology program.
The grant has been awarded to fund a stem-cell bioprocessing project, called Therapeutic Products from Human Stem Cells, which, over its three-year life span, aims to utilize the expertise of consortium members Angel Biotechnology, RegenTec, The Institute of Psychiatry and King's College London to produce stem-cell therapeutics for clinical and subsequent commercial applications, the firm noted.
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