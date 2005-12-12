ReNeuron reports losses of $L4.3 million

UK-based ReNeuron, a specialist stem-cell developer, says its net loss for the six months ended September 30, 2005, was L4.3 million ($7.5 million) up from L1.5 million in the comparable period of 2004. The firm attributes the loss to L1.4 million of non-recurring, non-cash charges related to a provision against intangible assets caused by its licensing of certain patents and intellectual property owned by USA-based StemCells (Marketletter July 11). ReNeuron's directors say that such provision is necessary, given the early stage of development of the technologies which the agreement covers. L300,000 of charges in the period are associated with the cancellation and re-issue of employee share options.

The group also reports its flotation on AIM, raising L9.5 million before expenses with a further L5.7 million possible through exceptional warrants. In addition, ReNeuron's ReNcell hepatocyte cell line, which is being develop ed for drug discovery applications, is, according to the firm, attracting "substantial interest" from the pharmaceutical industry, thanks in part to key functional data which was presented at the 13th North American International Society for the Study of Xenobiotics, in Maui, Hawaii, in October.

ReNeuron's chairman, Trevor Jones, commented that the company's results and flotation have created a solid financial basis for future development, adding that "we remain on track to achieve our 2006 objective of submitting an Investigational New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval to commence human clinical trials with our lead ReN001 stem cell therapy for disabled stroke patients."