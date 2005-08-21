Renin co-crystallization to speed cardio drug discovery

US firm ActiveSight says that it has added renin to its portfolio of "ready-to-go" protein crystals for drug discovery. Renin inhibitors are currently under development for the treatment of hypertension, chronic renal disease and congestive heart failure. A protease produced in the kidneys, renin cleaves angiotensinogen which is ultimately converted to angiotensin II, bringing about sodium retention and an increase in blood pressure. Inhibiting renin in hypertensive individuals may provide benefits over current therapies to reduce blood pressure, decrease salt retention and may protect organs sensitive to hypertension such as the kidney, heart and brain, the company notes.

ActiveSight's ready-to-go portfolio protein crystals allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to take advantage of protein structure-based drug design in their drug development programs, even if they do not have internal structural biology capabilities. Clients submit their lead compounds to ActiveSight where they are co-crystallized with the portfolio protein of interest and the structure of the complex is solved, providing important, rapid, lead development data to the client.