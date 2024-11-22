Renormax Approved In USA

- Sandoz' Renormax (spirapril) becomes the eighth ACE inhibitor to be approved in the USA. It is indicated for the management of hypertension and will be marketed in 3, 6, 12 and 24mg tablets, with a recommended starting dose of 12mg/day. Therapeutic effects are expected at doses of greater than 24mg/day. The company will carry out further studies on dosing and the drug's effects in ethnic minorities as a condition of the approval.
