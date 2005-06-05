Renovis and Pfizer enter $170M pain deal

US developer of neurological drugs Renovis has signed a global collaboration and licensing deal with the world's largest drugmaker, Pfizer, relating to pain treatments which target the vanilloid receptor (VR1), representing a move potentially worth over $170.0 million.
Renovis and Pfizer will combine their current VR1 receptor research activities with the aim of developing small-molecule drugs which inhibit this receptor for the treatment of pain, urinary incontinence and other disorders.
Under the terms of the deal, Pfizer will pay a $10.0 million licensing fee and up to $7.0 million in research funding for the first two years, after which it holds an option to extend the agreement a further two years. Pfizer will gain exclusive worldwide rights on resulting products and Renovis will receive any related milestone and royalty payments.
