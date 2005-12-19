Renovis/AstraZeneca's Cerovive to continue Ph III trial after interim safety report

Renovis, a USA-based drugmaker focused on neurological disorders, says that Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca, exclusive licensee of Cerovive (NXY-059), its drug for acute ischemic stroke, will continue as planned with the Phase III SAINT II trial, following an interim safety review undertaken by its independent Data and Safety Monitoring board and the trial steering committee. The study is evaluating the efficacy of Cerovive on disability in acute ischemic stroke patients. The interim analysis came after AstraZeneca's decision to expand the size of the SAINT II trial from 1,700 to 3,200 with safety data from 1,597 patients.