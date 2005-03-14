Renovis' Ph II trial of PHN drug misses endpoint

California, USA-headquartered Renovis says it is terminating development of REN-1654 for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia after results from a Phase II clinical trial indicated that the drug failed reach statistical significance in its primary endpoint of change in daily spontaneous pain relief.

However, the company is continuing enrollment as planned in its second Phase II clinical trial with REN-1654, an orally-administered TNF-alpha release inhibitor, in patients with sciatica.