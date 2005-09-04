Renovis' sciatica drug, REN-1654, stalls at Ph II

California, USA-based drugmaker Renovis has reported disappointing results from a Phase II clinical trial studying REN-1654 in patients with sciatica, a form of neuropathic pain. Although the agent showed a positive trend in pain relief, it did not reach statistical significance in its primary endpoint of change in average daily spontaneous pain ratings at the end of a three-week treatment period, compared to placebo.

The firm stated that, while it will not continue to develop REN-1654 as an oral medication, it will complete the analysis of the trial data with a view to pursuing alternative routes for advancing the compound to the clinic.