ReoPro Reduces Mortality In CAPTURE Study

Centocor's ReoPro (abciximab) reduced mortality and myocardial infarction by 50% in patients with unstable angina undergoing coronary angioplasty, according to a preliminary analysis of the data from the CAPTURE study.

The CAPTURE results were presented at the American College of Cardiology meeting last month by Maarten Simoons of Erasmus University in the Netherlands. The data were much as expected, given that the CAPTURE trial was halted early (in December 1995) after highly significant results were reported in an interim analysis (see Marketletter January 8).

CAPTURE (Chimeric 7E3 Anti-Platelet Therapy in Unstable Angina Refractory to standard treatment) evaluated ReoPro in patients scheduled for urgent percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty due to refractory unstable angina. Patients were allocated to treatment with ReoPro (0.25mg/kg bolus 24 hours before PTCA followed by an infusion of 10mcg/min for an average of 26 hours, beginning 24 hours before PTCA to one hour after completion of the procedure) or placebo. All patients received standard therapy (heparin, aspirin, or nitroglycerine) during the 24-hour period preceding PTCA and until one hour afterwards.