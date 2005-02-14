Repligen and GE Healthcare expand Protein A supply deal

US biopharmaceutical firm Repligen has announced the amendment of its 1999 supply agreement with GE Healthcare, which last year acquired the UK's Amersham (Marketletters passim), governing the manufacture of the latter's recombinant Protein A. The amendment extends the term of the deal through 2010, expands the manufacturing to include an additional GE Healthcare protein and anticipates a mechanism for the production of future proteins.
The protein separations business of GE Healthcare is a leader in the development, production and marketing of protein separations products, which are used in the manufacture of over 90% of all marketed biopharmaceutical drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, says Repligen.
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