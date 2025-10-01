Repligen/Apotex Deal Terminated

The US arm of Canadian company Apotex has said it will not complete the planned purchase of Repligen's process development and manufacturing operations, Allegro Biologics.

"Apotex' decision not to complete the transaction was predicated on strategic reasons internal to Apotex," commented Sandford Smith, president and chief executive of Repligen. He added that Repligen presently has discussions underway with another company.

Allegro Biologic, which is based in Cambridge Massachusetts, USA, offers high-quality contract services to the biopharmaceutical industry.